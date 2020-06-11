Epson Launches New BrightLink, PowerLite Laser Projectors for Education

The What: Epson has announced eight new laser display models for educators: the interactive BrightLink 735Fi and 725Wi and non-interactive PowerLite 725W, 720, L200SW, L200SX, L200W, and L200X.

The What Else: Epson’s new flexible laser display solutions are optimized for schools, helping boost student engagement, collaboration, and creativity. An advantage when compared to traditional flat panels is that educators get valuable whiteboard space back when the projector is turned off. Different from other classroom display technology, the BrightLink 735Fi offers ultra-wide 110-inch, 16:6 images supporting split screen and side-by-side viewing from multiple sources. Educators can present multiple streams and whiteboard displays simultaneously for enhanced content sharing and collaboration.

Epson’s latest offerings also include non-interactive PowerLite models to pair with pre-installed interactive whiteboards for classrooms in need of long-throw solutions. Additional features on the new BrightLink and PowerLite models include:

Flexible image sizes: The BrightLink 735Fi projects Full HD content, ultra-wide 110-inch, 16:6 images or 100-inch, 16:9 images, offering up to 77 percent more viewing area than 75-inch flat panels.

Budget-smart solutions: According to the company, BrightLink interactive projectors offer the lowest-cost-image per square inch versus interactive flat panel displays.

Interactivity: The new BrightLink projectors offer dual pen- and optional touch-enabled interactivity for up to eight users to collaborate at once.

Image quality: Displays bright, colorful, content from 60 inches up to 300 inches on virtually any wall for larger, more flexible images

Wireless display: Built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi with wireless sharing via Miracast-enabled devices or Epson iProjection software allows educators to connect, display, and share content simultaneously to/from up to 50 connected devices.

Reliability and durability: The projectors all feature virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light sources with no lamps to replace.

Simplified setup: Epson laser projectors turn on and off instantly, delivering bright images with no warm-up or cool-down period needed.

Models:

The BrightLink 735Fi interactive ultra-short-throw model provides 3,600 lumens brightness at 1080p resolution, and will be available in September.

The BrightLink 725Wi interactive ultra-short-throw model provides 4,000 lumens brightness at WXGA resolution, and will be available in September.

The PowerLite 725W ultra-short-throw model provides 4,000 lumens brightness at WXGA resolution, and will be available in September.

The PowerLite 720 ultra-short-throw model provides 3,800 lumens brightness at XGA resolution, and will be available in September.

The PowerLite L200SW short-throw model provides 3,800 lumens brightness at WXGA resolution, and will be available in November.

The PowerLite L200SX short-throw model provides 3,600 lumens brightness at XGA resolution, and will be available in November.

The PowerLite L200W long-throw model provides 4,200 lumens brightness at WXGA resolution, and will be available in November.

The PowerLite L200X long-throw model provides 4,200 lumens brightness at XGA resolution, and will be available in November.

“Always keeping teachers and students in mind, we continue to deliver high-quality solutions that allow teachers to connect with and inspire their students,” said Tom Piche, product manager, projectors, Epson America. “In today’s classrooms, it’s important for teachers to have these large and reliable displays to accommodate more spread-out, social-distanced classes."

The Bottom Line: Educators are quickly adapting to new, untraditional forms of teaching and are looking for different ways to captivate and inspire students. Offering long-throw, short-throw, ultra-short-throw, and interactive models, the new displays support a variety of teaching environments. Equipped with a virtually maintenance-free laser light source, they deliver big, bright images, crucial while teaching more spread-out classes in the new social-distancing classrooms.

Epson also offers the Brighter Futures program, a sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.