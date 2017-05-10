Enter InfoComm Awards– Digital Signage Best of Show, Deadline extended

The InfoComm Best of Show– Digital Signage Awards, is still open for entry– the deadline to enter on the link below, has been extended to June 2nd. If your company will have a booth at the InfoComm show in June (this is required to enter) you can enter your digital signage products. Note, you must select “Best of Show: Digital Signage” to be considered by our team of Digital Signage judges/experts on site, for an InfoComm "Best of Show– Digital Signage" award, check "Best of Show: Digital Signage" on the entry form.

Click Here to EnterThe winners of Awards will be announced on-site the last day of the InfoComm Show in Orlando in June. And note, all entrants will have their new product or products highlighted in a special post-InfoComm eZine delivered to the entire industry.



