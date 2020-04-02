Enplug's New Tools Help Organizations Manage COVID-19

Enplug, a cloud-based digital signage software provider, is making new content and resources available to help its customers navigate challenges faced by employers and employees in response to COVID-19. The corporate world changed almost overnight as non-essential businesses transitioned rapidly to a distributed, work-from-home personnel model, while businesses in healthcare, grocery, pharmacy, manufacturing and other essential industries adapted to new hygiene and distancing requirements in the workplace. Enplug’s digital signage platform is instrumental in both scenarios, managing remote workforces and stepping up internal communications within essential businesses.

“A company’s AV infrastructure can and should play a pivotal role in crisis management,” said Enplug CEO Nanxi Liu. “When it became clear that COVID-19 would disrupt business as usual for our customers, we moved quickly to generate easily deployable content to ease the burden on organizations as they manage through these challenging times.”

[Tackling the Uncertainty: The AV Industry Faces COVID-19]

To help employers manage through these rapid workplace transitions, Enplug responded with powerful tools to help businesses and other institutions navigate this new workplace reality. Following are COVID-19 resources currently available to Enplug’s customers:

- Enplug’s new COVID-19 Awareness App contains a library of free COVID-19 poster templates employers can broadcast on existing TV screens and monitors in the workplace. They address topics like proper hand washing, disposable glove use, and proper workplace disinfecting techniques.

- The Enplug Browser Web Player with shareable content URLs streamlines sharing information across geographically distributed teams. Emailing a unique URL to employees enables them to automatically display content full-screen on any laptop, desktop or mobile device.

- Last week Enplug published a blog post highlighting key elements of a successful coronavirus communications plan, highlighting how a successful internal communications strategy is essential for employees to understand what to expect from company leadership, and how they can stay safe and informed.

The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, with companies doing their best to interpret and implement guidance from federal, state and local health authorities. The ability to remotely deploy important safety updates to an entire network of displays ensures these updates reach employees instantly for swift compliance and preserving employee health.

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.