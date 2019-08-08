Engaging Faculty with New Tech (Campus Technology)

"How can college and universities encourage faculty to use new technologies in their teaching? We talked with Julin Sharp, assistant vice president for information technology at Marist College, about her institution's efforts to engage faculty with innovative tools and pedagogies."—Source: Campus Technology

Let's get real: faculty can have a tough time with new technology. Offering solid support and training programs could be the key to your institution seeing more faculty embrace (and even innovate with) cutting-edge technology.