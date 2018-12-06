Emphasis on STEM May Be Overkill (Campus Technology)

"A paper published by the conservative American Enterprise Institute suggested that the country may be putting too much emphasis on STEM and obscuring the 'noncognitive skills' that are really needed, such as persistence and 'character.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Does a focus on STEM and filling the skills gap have to mean overlooking soft skills? If we're preparing students to be workforce-ready, teaching them how to be successful from a human perspective while imparting high-level technical knowledge seems like common sense.