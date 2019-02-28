Emotet malware shut down classes for two days at Tennessee college (EdScoop)

"Classes at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee, reopened Wednesday after malware shut down the college’s network and connected devices last week."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What brought the network down for two days at Columbia State Community College? One person opened an email, and malware spread across the network. This underscores the importance of training campus stakeholders to be savvy users as well as the need for a plan if someone opens something they shouldn't.