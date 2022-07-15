embed signage Software Upping the EV Charger Experience for Hydra EVC

Hydra EVC (opens in new tab)— a UK Electric Vehicle Charging brand—turned to embed signage digital signage software for content management of its Hydra Apollo EVC.

Hydra EVC was founded with the vision to educate and help improve the UK’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure with robust charging solutions, assisting the transition to EVs. Hydra EVC offer a range of commercial and domestic EV solutions with its latest commercial EV chargepoint, the Hydra Apollo, featuring dual fast AC charging in 7kW, 22kW, and 43kW charge power options for vehicles which can accommodate the higher AC input. The solution also comes with a built-in 55-inch digital screen featuring embed signage's software.

"We’d explored various digital signage software to pair with the Hydra Apollo to make it easy to update content but also offer great advertising features," said Steven South, CEO, Hydra EVC. "Pairing the Hydra Apollo with a top-class digital signage software was key to making the product an attractive ‘all-in-one’ proposition to customers so by offering embed signage made absolute sense! It’s a great product and offers brilliant content management tools as well as Analytics which is very important for this type of product."

The Hydra Apollo positions itself as a product to maximize return on investment for EV charging networks. This is made possible by doubling the revenue streams, combining the fees raised from EV charging with valuable advertising revenues on the screen.

"The Hydra Apollo offers so much flexibility in terms of running embed—there’s the built in OS that has embed pre-installed but also the option to install other media players such as BrightSign or industrial grade PCs—practically whatever the customers’ preference is for running embed signage, can all be accommodated," concluded Drew Harding, embed signage.