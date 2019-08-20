Embed Digital Unveils Digital Menu Controller Software

The What: Embed Digital has announced its Digital Menu Controller (DMC), which allows restaurants to make real-time text and data changes on digital menu signs without a complex process or technical training. The DMC Is ideal for restaurants, specifically fast casual and quick serve establishments.

The What Else: The DMC is designed for ease of use and enables restaurant operators’ instantaneous updates to their menu items, including item name, description, price and more. The DMC, which was unveiled at National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show 2019, incorporates a simple-to-use web-based interface that is available on any device with a web browser.

Embed Digital’s Digital Menu Controller (DMC) allows operators to take control of menu details with the ability to update item name, item description, calories, price, allergens, combo items and sort order. Operators can instantly add new menu items, hide items, and mark items as sold out through Embed Digital’s secure, web-based admin portal. The DMC user roles are created, enabling a ‘Basic User’ to change prices and mark items as “sold out” only, meanwhile, a ‘Super Admin’ can have complete control of all items. The simple-to-use software is easily accessible on any device with a web browser, including phones, tablets and computers.

Constructed as a modern API solution that is lightweight yet robust, Embed Digital’s DMC software is operating system agnostic and works with all media players and SoC digital signage displays that support standard HTML5 content. Embed Digital provides its Digital Menu Controller as a SaaS solution. Hosted in the cloud on AWS or Microsoft Azure, it can also run on a local server in any location. The DMC’s Fail-Safe Playback enables a menu to playback, even when the internet is down.

The Bottom Line: Whether the content is ready to go, or a restaurant needs a complete strategy, Embed Digital’s experts in design carefully plan and execute digital signage initiatives based on the restaurants vision and goals. Specific to restaurants, Embed Digital is experienced in creating animated digital menus that appeal to the audience’s appetite, point of sale displays that uplift sales, and marketing content that entice the buyers to order more. Plus, Embed Digital’s Turn-Key Digital Signage Systems offer life cycle support, advanced data systems integration, and a nationwide installation network.