EM Acoustics Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointment

British loudspeaker company EM Acoustics has announced the appointment of Roger Harpum to the position of business development manager. A well-known figure in the professional audio world, Harpum brings nearly thirty years of experience and an exceptional depth of knowledge to the role.

“A chance conversation with an industry friend in December stirred something in me and I decided to make contact with Mike [Wheeler] in January,” explained Harpum. “Following further communication, an eye-opening factory tour, and two very productive meetings we all felt that the synergy between us was worth investing in.

“Joining EM at this stage in their journey is incredibly exciting and having spent time listening to the range of products I have absolutely no doubt that a move to the next level is well under way,” he continued. “In Mike and Ed, the industry has two visionaries who have built a successful company from the ground up over the last 20 years, and their products reflect their vision. I can’t tell you what it means to stand in front of a product and be genuinely impressed rather than indifferent, or worse, disappointed. There’s nothing that disappoints within the EM range-on the contrary, it’s all impressive if not downright breath-taking. I can’t wait to get out there and start introducing EM Acoustics to a wider market.”

[LEGOLAND Bolsters U.K.'s First Flying Theatre Ride with EM Acoustics R10 System]

Operations director Mike Wheeler–and the rest of the management team–are delighted to welcome Harpum on board. “The timing was perfect for all of us,” said Wheeler. “We’ve navigated the pandemic and come out front-footed and confident in our approach, and our product range has had some very significant recent additions like the Reference Series. This means that we are able to offer complete, front-to-back, high-quality solutions for all of our target applications. The market perception of EM Acoustics has already changed significantly, and we think Roger is ideally placed to help us continue that trend.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

The timing was equally propitious for Harpum who, after nearly two years away from the industry, was ready for his next challenge. “The break has been a wonderful experience that has allowed me to pursue all sorts of other interests. I feel thoroughly invigorated and ready to play a major role in the company’s growth.”

Wheeler also noted the connection at a human level, which he considers extremely important. “Roger is an ideal fit for us–we connected immediately, and it was clear that we shared the same values and work ethic. That’s hugely important to us at EM, and I have no doubt that Roger will be a great ambassador for us in the field. We’re thoroughly looking forward to working with him, and we’re sure the industry is glad to see him back, too.”