Ellucian Banner Data Breach Draws Federal Concern (Inside Higher Ed)

"The U.S. Department of Education has warned of 'active and ongoing exploitation' of a security flaw in Ellucian’s Banner system that may have given hackers access to student data such as grades, financial information and Social Security numbers."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In our increasingly software-driven world, data breaches are not only more common, they are more damaging. In this epic and unfortunate breach, basic cyberhygiene was not observed. It seems that the countless cyberattacks of the past are not enough to spur vendors into action. What will it take to ensure better (and sometimes basic) security? We can and must do better.