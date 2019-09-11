Eiki International Introduces the EK-308U and EK-309W LCD Meeting Room Projectors

The What: Eiki International has begun shipping the EK-308U and EK309W High Performance Portable Meeting Room Projectors. Featuring 3 LCD design for improved image quality and reliability, both the EK-308U and EK-309W offer 6,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, with the EK-308U providing WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution and the EK-309W offering WXGA (1280x800) resolution.

The What Else: Both the EK-308U and EK-309W feature a 10,000:1 contrast ratio (with IRIS ON in Eco mode)—providing highly detailed images. Both projectors offer Lens Shift capabilities, with manual adjustments of up to 45 percent vertical and 9 percent horizontal. Equally notable, these projectors offer Keystone Correction up to 15 degrees horizontal and 30 degrees vertical, Corner Correction, and in the case of the EK-309W, Curved Correction. Both the EK-308U and EK-309W provide a 1.6X zoom lens with a short throw ratio of 1.07–1.75:1.

These new projectors offer HDMI with MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link), enabling them to display HD video from smartphones and tablets—providing maximum versatility for a wide range of content sources. Additional input capability is provided via a second HDMI port, two VGA connectors, a 15-pin D-Sub connector for S-Video, plus one USB Type A connector (for Memory Viewer) and a USB Type B port (for Display / Service). Audio in and out are accessed via 3.5 mm minijack connectors as well as for the Remote Control In. Both models also offer RJ-45 LAN control support for Crestron RoomView, AMX Device Discovery Technology, and PJ Link.

“These new projectors deliver the rich feature set that today’s business professionals will certainly appreciate,” said John Schippers, Eiki’s chief operating officer. “With the exceptional picture quality offered by LCD technology and the highest brightness levels in Eiki’s portable projector line, presentations will really stand out. With a shorter throw lens combined with a manual zoom/focus lens, corner keystone correction, and Quick Power Off functionality, these two models also make a terrific choice for the rental and staging market. I’m confident both AV integrators and business professionals alike will find much to like with these new projectors.”

The Bottom Line: With a wide assortment of input connectors, up to 4,000-hour lamp life, and an integrated 10-watt loudspeaker for audio, these new meeting room projectors are engineered to facilitate both portability and flexible installation while being designed for easy maintenance.