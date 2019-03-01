Educause Workforce Study Sheds Light on Higher Ed IT Demographics, Job Skills and More (Campus Technology)

"A new report from Educause on the IT workforce in higher education has uncovered plenty that we mostly already knew — there are more men than women in the job, IT employees are getting older, and these jobs are primarily held by White people — and some things we didn't know: The number of jobs in higher ed is on the rise, systems administration is the position that's most often added, and effective communication is the top business skill linked to success."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you care about the state of the higher ed IT workforce, you won't want to miss this report from EDUCAUSE — some elements might surprise you.