EDUCAUSE COVID-19 QuickPoll Results: Early Technology Practices to Support Campus Health (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic upends higher education in 2020, institutions are relying on digital alternatives to missions, activities, and operations. Challenges abound. EDUCAUSE is helping institutional leaders, IT professionals, and other staff address their pressing challenges by sharing existing data and gathering new data from the higher education community."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

No matter what your institution is planning for fall, it's clear that technology will play an important role in keeping campus communities healthy and safe. This EDUCAUSE Review poll data shows what that means, from tracing apps to incorporating pandemic planning into IT operations.