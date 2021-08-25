Educause Assessment Tool Gauges Institutional Analytics Capabilities (Campus Technology)

"Educause has created a new self-assessment tool to help colleges and universities better understand how their analytics capabilities can enhance teaching and learning practices, improve student outcomes and advance institutional goals. The 26-question survey provides a rubric to define an institution's current analytics capabilities (as opposed to future goals) and serve as a baseline for further discussion."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Educause is helping institutions gain insight into the power of analytics across the higher education ecosystem with the release of a self-assessment tool. "Using analytics to inform decision-making in those areas is more important now than ever before as institutions continue to adapt to changes brought by the pandemic," notes Educause's Betsy Reinitz.