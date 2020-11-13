EDUCAUSE 2020: 4 Tips to Make Cost Optimization Part of Your IT Pandemic Plan (EdTech Magazine)

"It’s never been more critical for IT departments to make the most of small budgets. Even as COVID-19 pushes enrollment dollars toward decline, the funding needed to ensure an effective move to hybrid and remote learning is increasing."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Before COVID disrupted life as we knew it, IT teams were already working with tight budgets. But now they need to do much more with even less. EdTech Magazine shares strategies to craft solid plans to optimize costs during COVID.