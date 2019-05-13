Education's openness a unique security challenge, Verizon says in data breach report (EdScoop)

"The education sector is afflicted by many different kinds of threats, from software errors, social engineering attacks and inadequately secured email credentials, according to annual cross-industry analysis of cybersecurity incidents released by Verizon this week. But the telecommunications giant’s 2019 Data Breach Investigation Report found that while the education sector faces myriad vulnerabilities, not unlike other industries, it must do it in a setting that is very open, a Verizon analyst told EdScoop."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It can be difficult for institutions to balance the need for network openness and flexibility with the necessity of data security. Due to the breadth of sensitive institutional data and the numbers of stakeholders involved, IT teams are tasked with foregrounding security without placing strict guidelines on the network.