"In the Western world, we commonly perceive time as linear, flowing from the future to the past. On the other hand, academic calendars and the seasons to which they are loosely connected are cyclical. We traverse fall, winter, spring, and summer, and then we start the cycle again."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

The calendar shouldn't be your enemy. If IT teams stay focused, they can use the ebb and flow of the academic calendar to their advantage.