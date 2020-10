"Students aren’t donning headsets to participate in virtual reality lessons on most college campuses yet, and you won’t find VR on EDUCAUSE’s list of the top 10 strategic technologies institutions are expected to implement this year."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Virtual reality is still far from being mainstream campus edtech. The schools exploring VR are experimenting with the technology, letting innovation chart a course forward to new kinds of learning experiences.