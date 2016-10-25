E Ink’s ePaper Signage Solutions Enhance the Learning Experience

E Ink announced its ePaper signage solutions have been deployed at the Estonian National Museum, displaying exhibit information to visitors.



Each display application interacts with RFID tickets, which are provided to attendees prior to entering the exhibit. After programing their language of choice, visitors then glean useful information in their chosen language when they are near a display. The solutions are part of the museum’s larger goal of enabling visitors to learn about Estonian culture effortlessly.

The museum will use over 600 of E Ink’s 32”, 9.7” and 6.8” black and white signs throughout the 5,000 square meter exhibit space. The 32” signs will be used mainly for providing wayfinding information around the museum to guide visitors along the way, while the smaller signs will be used to describe artifacts.

“The new National Museum embodies the Estonian spirit and is a shrine for all people to learn about the country’s rich, colorful and sometimes painful past,” said Kaarel Tarand, head of public and foreign relations at the Estonian National Museum. “In seeking a partner that will help us promote a deeper understanding of Estonian culture, E Ink was a natural choice for us. Its displays not only complement the museum’s aesthetics, but it also offers our visitors a personalized experience and allows us to go digital in a sustainable manner.”

"With the completion of this building, our debt to those individuals who cared deeply about the preservation of Estonian culture and language and who built a foundation for our independence has been repaid," said Toomas Hendrik Ilves, President of the Republic of Estonia. "The Estonian National Museum will support us in coping, enduring and growing in the modern world. Museums have long ceased to be mere repositories for antiques. A museum is a center for learning and progress. In the same way, every culture and language must develop if it is to last."

Having the same ultra-low power properties as all E Ink displays, along with being lightweight and readable in all light conditions, the displays blend into the museum environment, allowing pieces of art and artifacts to remain the main focal point, while helping visitors gain a deeper appreciation for Estonian culture.

Working with 3 + 1 Architects on the concept and Artec Design on development, E Ink leveraged its 32” displays which are specifically designed for signage applications. The low power, Quad HD (2560 x 1440) high resolution displays are ideally suited for the bright and airy décor of the museum. The smaller 6.8” and 9.7” displays are less than 2mm thin and each weigh less than 100g making them extremely easy to deploy and take up minimal footprint in the museum. The 6.8” and 9.7” displays are powered using Power Over Ethernet (POE) eliminating the need for multiple cables for delivering power and data.

“This is one of the first large-scale commercial deployments of E Ink’s signage in museums. It is a testament to the unique value proposition of E Ink’s display technology which can enable digital updates without taking any focus away from the artwork,” said Harit Doshi, head of the signage business at E Ink Corporation. “Our warmest congratulations go to the Estonian National Museum, 3 + 1 Architects and Artec Design for a successful opening and implementation of ePaper signage. Thank you for the privilege to support you in your noble cause.”