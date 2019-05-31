Dynacord Releases Sonicue System-Focused Software

The What: Dynacord has released Sonicue, a new system-focused software.

The What Else: It supports Dynacord TGX and IPX series amplifiers, as well as all amplifier models fitted with the RCM-28 OMNEO Network & DSP Module. Sonicue’s unique interaction design provides a clear and comprehensive system overview, making it quicker to set up, tune and operate sound reinforcement systems with minimum effort.

Designed to meet the core philosophies of simplicity, clarity, and transparency, Sonicue addresses the entire sound system. System designs can be produced from scratch or based on imported files from loudspeaker prediction applications – such as the forthcoming Preview software from Electro-Voice. The new user interaction design ensures operators have barrier-free, direct access to every sound system parameter, even directly from the loudspeakers.

Sonicue’s multi-stage flyout concept makes it easy to retrieve the overview and make adjustments while monitoring parameters from the sub menu bar, all without the need to close menus. Frequently used functions can be pinned either temporarily or permanently.

The Bottom Line: With automated design and configuration checks plus practical features such as the zoomable, multi-layer workspace, Sonicue is developed around the sound system designer. Designed for touch and mix operation, Sonicue is available for Windows, while future releases will support OSX, Android, Linux, and iOS.

Sonicue is a system-based solution which can be immediately understood by users at every level, helping them get the job done no matter how simple or complex it may be.

The software is free to download on Dynacord’s homepage.