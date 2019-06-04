Dx in Practice: Triggers, Impacts, and Outcomes (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Anchoring the meaning of Dx can be difficult because the concept is subject to interpretation. Does Dx imply a new strategic approach that supplants existing frameworks? Or is Dx more akin to data processing and will thus turn out to be a temporary placeholder for a set of ideas that will be absorbed into our IT lexicon?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital transformation (Dx) is a hot topic in higher ed today — and with good reason. Learn how leveraging data can help institutions in a number of different areas, from keeping students on track for success to helping campus stakeholders make important decisions.