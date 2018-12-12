DVDO Releases Update for TILE Collaboration System

The What: DVDO has released an upgrade to its TILE collaboration system. TILE enables a collaboration experience by casting any desktop, video, image, or other content to the display.

The What Else: DVDO TILE's latest upgrades are rolling out now and include: Easy connect with a single click on all devices; moderator mode allows true preview of casted content; improved collaborations with simultaneous Android device mirroring; expanded Enterprise support with wireless WPA networks; and integrated customer response feature.

The Bottom Line: Armed with these new features, TILE will be even more integral to collaborative environments such as classrooms, conference rooms, and huddle rooms. TILE users manage their experience with DVDO's TILE App, which is available for iOS, Android as well as for Mac and Windows PCs. Users simply download the app and begin to cast content through TILE to the connected display.

TILE is available at an MSRP of $1,199.