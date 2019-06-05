DSF to Host Chicago-Area Meet and Greet

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) will host a Meet and Greet networking event on Aug. 14 in the Chicago area.

"What makes our Meet and Greet events so wonderful is the way we are able to select different regional locations and bring all the board members of the Digital Signage Federation together," said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales, North America and APAC at Peerless-AV and DSF board member. "At these events, we have the opportunity to listen to exciting presentations from end-users and industry experts on actual use cases of digital signage."

The event will be hosted in Downers Grove, IL—a suburb of Chicago—at NEC Display's training facility and will feature networking and a presentation on relevant digital signage topics.

"The August 14th event is the best place for companies in the Chicagoland area to come together, mingle, and talk to fellow industry peers about the relevant and ever-changing topics in the industry, and every DSF Meet and Greet we do delves into the latest industry findings," he added. "These events also serve as a great way to learn more about DSF's activities, from micro-credentialing courses to events such as this, the DSF is always focused on bringing the industry together."

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/event/dsf-chicago-meet-and-greet/#!event-register/2019/8/14/chicago-meet-and-greet.