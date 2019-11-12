DSF in Need of APEX Awards Judges

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has opened the call for APEX Awards judges. The DSE APEX Awards, presented by the DSF, recognize and honor achievement in the creation and installation of compelling viewer content and interactive technology.

"Do you have a keen eye for quality digital signage deployments? Want to play a key role in determining the best of the best in digital signage experiences and design for this year? Then this call is for you," said Brian Gorg, executive director, DSF.

DSF members in good standing will be considered for inclusion on the judging panel. Judging will take place in early 2020 after all APEX Awards submissions have been received and reviewed to ensure they meet the criteria for entry in the respective category.

For more information on becoming an APEX Awards judge, visit digitalsignagefederation.org/call-for-apex-judges.