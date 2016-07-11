DSF Announce NY City Regional Council, Meet & Greet During Digital Signage Week

The Digital Signage Federation announced the New York City Regional Council 2016-17 leadership team.



The NYC Regional Council will be co-Chaired this year by local DSF members Robert Suffoletta, National Business Development Manager, Seneca Data, and Kendra Philips, Regional Sales Manager, Milestone AV

The NYC Regional Council is already planning the Digital Signage Federation’s activities during New York City Digital Signage Week, which will take place October 24-28, 2016.

“We are very excited about the ability to engage with professionals involved in digital signage in the New York metro region. Our region has a large number of media professionals, end users and integrators, all of whom will benefit from programs and events,” said Ms. Phillips.

“The DSF is a great resource for both industry information and networking," said Mr. Suffoletta. "I am looking forward to the NYC Regional Council’s fall event scheduled during New York City Digital Signage Week, and the opportunities to be developed through local events in 2017.”

The objective of the DSF Regional Council program, begun in 2014, is to create member-initiated and supported groups who provide professional development and networking opportunities in specific geographic regions. DSF Regional Councils develop events and education programming relative to the needs of their local constituencies.