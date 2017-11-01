DSE 2018 Seminar to Present “Introduction to Digital Signage: A Roadmap for Success”

Digital Signage Expo announced that its Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program at DSE 2018, designed specifically for End Users, AV Professionals, Systems Integrators or anyone considering creating a digital communications network, will include an hour-long session titled, “Introduction to Digital Signage: A Roadmap for Success.”



On Wednesday, March 28 at 8 a.m., Alan Brawn, Principal and Co-Owner of Brawn Consulting, will present an introductory session designed to help attendees understand the key elements that go into each and every digital signage project. The session will provide a roadmap of the key elements of digital signage and a step-by-step process that can be used as a continuing reference to fully understand what needs to be done and in what order to insure the success of a project.

“Without question, the most important element of a successful digital signage installation is a well-written and comprehensive scope of work,” said

Mike White, Unified AV, DSE Advisory Board.

“There are countless factors that go into designing a digital signage network…but there are often smaller details that go unmentioned," said TJ DiQuollo, Diversified AV, DSE Advisory Board. "These have a tremendous impact on success.”