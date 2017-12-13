DSE 2018 Seminar to Present “Fundamentals & Applications of Digital Signage Content”

Digital Signage Expo announced that its Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program at DSE 2018, designed specifically for End Users, AV Professionals, Systems Integrators or anyone considering creating a digital communications network, will include an hour-long session titled, “Fundamentals and Applications of Digital Signage Content.”



On Wednesday, March 28 at 4 p.m., Jim Nista, CEO of Insteo, will present a session that will cover the techniques and software for creating amazing content. The session will focus on learning objectives such as: how to understand which content is the best fit for a specific application, review of the creative process to understand best practices for content development, and the methods, techniques and applications used by professionals.

“No matter if you’re new to Digital Signage or a pro, this session offers insight into what I do at my day job,” said Nista. “We create content for digital signage for clients large and small, and I enjoy being able to share some of our secrets and best practices for delivering award winning creative.”

Registration for DSE’s Wednesday, March 28 Fundamentals session, “Fundamentals and Applications of Digital Signage Content” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2018.com