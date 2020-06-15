Draper Unveils New Projection Screen at InfoComm 2020

The What: Draper will reveal its latest projection screen—Acumen from Draper—at InfoComm 2020.

Draper Acumen (Image credit: Draper)

The What Else: The new screen is available up to 18 feet wide and with a variety of motor options. The optional rechargeable battery motor goes up to 500 cycles between charges, in sizes to 10-feet wide. It is also available as a manual screen.

The Acumen’s extruded aluminum housing has fewer visible fasteners and features a white powder-coated finish to complement any room design. Floating mounting brackets allow quick and easy installation no matter where the wall studs or ceiling supports are located, and the fascia is easily removable for maintenance.

The Bottom Line: The Acumen projection screen features an extended 7-year warranty, and will begin shipping in August.

