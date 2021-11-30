DPA Responds to Changing Media Landscape With New Next-Gen Broadcast Mics

In recognition of the changes in the media landscape, DPA is introducing the 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional headset microphones, along with the 4097 Micro Shotgun microphone and Interview Kit.

Based on the design of the company's 6066 subminiature headsets, the new 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional headset microphones feature the brand's 5mm round microphone capsule. These latest offerings provide the security, durability and flexibility necessary for use in broadcast, worship, theater and corporate conferencing. With a one-size-fits-all design and adjustable boom height and length, the 4466 and 4488 headsets accommodate all head shapes and sizes. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use.

In addition, the new headsets share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management guide at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. With a high-quality, professional look, the 4466 and 4488 are available in the company's standard black and beige options, as well as the recently added brown version.

Featuring the same sonic qualities as the brand's supercardioid Choir Microphone, the 4097 CORE Micro shotgun microphone has been optimized to pick up speech from a distance. Initially designed for plant miking applications, it is ideal for miking in small spaces because of its small footprint and clear audio pickup. Additionally, when selected as part of the company's new 4097 CORE Interview Kit, which includes a lightweight boom and windjammer, the mic allows journalists to conduct interviews from up to two meters (6.5 feet) away, making it the ideal tool for single-reporter interview applications in today's socially distanced world.

Featuring a lightweight telescopic boom pole, to further ensure social distance protocols, and a Rycote windjammer, to provide ideal conditions for outdoor productions, the kit also includes DPA's new 4099 Cold Shoe Mount, a DPA MicroDot cable and a transmitter plate. This plug-and-play solution allows single-operator crews to quickly, easily and safely capture important news and information.

The sonic qualities of the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun are particularly beneficial for placing mics in inconspicuous locations as it enables location sound experts to capture sound from anywhere on set. Used in combination with DPA boom mics and lavaliers, the 4097 Micro Shotgun becomes the final piece of a complete microphone package to meet the needs of any TV or film production.

When used in conjunction with DPA's lightweight MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun becomes a complete remote recording package.

Most recently, DPA released the MS4099 mic stand mount, a sturdy and flexible solution for mounting the 4097 onto any mic stand. Borrowed from the design of other DPA mounting options, the barrel of the MS4099 mic holder makes it quick and easy to attach or remove the microphone. In addition, the mount can be turned for vertical or horizontal use, pending application.