DIY Mindset Reshaping Education (eCampus News)

"A do-it-yourself mindset is changing the face of education worldwide, according to new survey results. Learners are 'patching together' their education from a "menu of options," including self-teaching, short courses and bootcamps, and they believe that self-service instruction will become even more prevalent for lifelong learning. In the United Sates specifically, 84 percent of people said learning would become even more self-service the older they get."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are we in the era of the autodidact? Thanks to online resources, many people are charting their own pathways forward to learn the skills they need and being the driving force of their own learning rather than relying on pre-bundled offerings.