Diversified Launches Diversified Academy

Diversified, number two on SCN's 2018 Top 50 list, has launched Diversified Academy to provide training and employment opportunities to veterans and their spouses.

Located at Fort Bragg and designed to introduce, train, and provide transition assistance from military service to a role within Diversified, veterans who complete the comprehensive training course are equipped with the day-one skills they need to succeed as a new member of the Diversified team.

“Military values of teamwork, selflessness, sacrifice, and dedication mirror our core DNA at Diversified,” says Fred D’Alessandro, CEO, Diversified. “We are proud to honor the service of our veterans, to enable a successful transition from military to civilian life for them and their families, and to provide opportunity in applying their unique skills and talents to building complex technology solutions across the globe.”

With a dedicated team behind the program and continued opportunity for career advancement within a growing global company, Diversified Academy gives veterans the added confidence that as they’re leaving one team, they’ve already found a home with another.

“As a veteran, it’s a privilege to be a part of a program designed to assist veterans and their spouses as they transition from the military,” said Diversified Academy program sponsor SGM David H. Haynie, U.S.A., retired. “This can be a stressful time for both the veteran and [his or her] family members. Through the Diversified Academy, we are able to offer an opportunity to mitigate some of that stress by providing training and employment within an organization that has limitless possibilities for professional growth and advancement.”

The Diversified Academy is designed to serve as a pathway for Veterans to find their next mission and continue to serve with a different uniform. With similar organizational values and a number of existing employees with military backgrounds, transitioning military members are easily able to find their fit at Diversified.

“As a Marine veteran and a retired law enforcement officer, I am honored to be able to continue to give back to the men and women who secure our great nation and our freedom,” said Diversified senior director of operations, Stan H. Padgett, USMC. “The technology that our team provides helps save lives down range, and that is why I absolutely love my job at Diversified. We would love for you to come and join our team!”

To learn more about Diversified Academy, visit https://careers.diversifiedus.com/diversified-academy.