Disguise Releases r17.3 Software

The What: Disguise has launched r17.3, its latest software release that delivers an improved workflow for enhanced efficiency and successful completion of projects post-lockdown.

The What Else: New features include Indirections, Multi-layer Editing, Object Assignment Hotkeys, Crossfaded Loop Section Mode, as well as a number of improvements and bug fixes to further streamline the user experience.

Headlining the release is the introduction of “Indirections,” which gives all new flexibility to change keyframe objects. Users can now quickly change keyframe objects such as mappings, video clips, textures, and configurations remotely via third-party protocols such as OSC, DMX, or a dedicated API.

The new “Multi-layer Editing” feature, allows users to edit multiple layers quickly, saving time sequencing and simplifying workflows by assigning common parameter values across layers. The ability to select multiple layers and keyframe values to layers simultaneously allows users to respond to feedback fast, and ensure time onsite is maximized.

Also included in r17.3 is “Object Assignment Hotkeys” allowing users to tailor their workflows for speed and ease of use by assigning your own custom keyboard shortcuts for supported objects. Quickly iterate through layers to make creative changes, and keep up the momentum to deliver the production.

The addition of a “Reference Point Manager” allows users to stay on top of multiple projectors by viewing projector calibration points in a list format, which makes muting, unmuting, and locking points easier to accomplish.

r17.3 also offers time savings in post-production with the new “Crossfaded Loop Section Mode.” Decide how media will loop in the moment, crossfade from the end of the section to the beginning, or jump to the right place in the track for a take without having to play through the entire clip.

The Bottom Line: The improvements to functionality unlock new workflows for applications like esports, making changes to the visual experience in response to gameplay, for example, to spotlight who is leading the match at any given time.

disguise r17.3 is available to download now from www.download.disguise.one