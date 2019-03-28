Discussion Boards: Valuable? Overused? Discuss. (Inside Higher Ed)

"Discussion boards have been a staple of online courses for decades. But Carolyn Speer, manager of instructional design and access at Wichita State University, thinks many instructors default to using them incorrectly."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The discussion board can foster community for virtual learners, but to usher in the next generation of online learning, it's time to re-imagine and rethink its potential. Charles Hodges, a professor of instructional technology at Georgia Southern University, shares some exciting ways to elevate the discussion board so no student is bored.