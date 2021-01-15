Topics

Digitally Serving a Wider Demographic (The EvoLLLution)

By ()

"There’s an unmet accessibility need in communities, and colleges with the right programming and messaging in place are the solution. In the digital environment, prospective students want to access information in a single, easy-to-find place. Without that accessibility, they’ll quickly move on to the next school."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If institutions truly want to meet the current moment, the time is now to make higher education feel more accessible. The EvoLLLution shares best practices for reaching an expanded audience.