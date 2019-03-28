Digital Transformation and Enterprise IT: The Role of IT Governance (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The 2019 focus for the EDUCAUSE Enterprise IT Program is the relationship between enterprise IT and digital transformation (Dx). You can read about our plan for the year here. As we prepare new resources for this topic, we will publish them within each Enterprise IT challenge, outlined on the program web page."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

It's an exciting moment for enterprise IT teams. But to offer genuine value, an IT team must go beyond the one-way delivery of services and align symbiotically with the partners who can support the organizational mission.