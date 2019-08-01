Digital signage platform Xibo launches as a snap

The What: Xibo provides a comprehensive suite of digital signage products, with its Content Management System (CMS) at the heart of this experience-led offering. Xibo for Linux is completely free and natively built for the Xibo CMS, which can be installed on servers or combined with Xibo cloud hosting.



The What Else: Snaps are containerized software packages designed to work across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices. They work natively on the most popular Linux distributions and feature automatic update and rollback functionality, enhanced security, and greater flexibility for developers.



Utilizing snaps allows Xibo to offer a simple, dependency-free installation, as well as the potential for feature enhancements in future offerings, and it works across many Linux distributions. It can be accessed worldwide, and when combined with Xibo in the Cloud, customers can choose whether to host in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Australia or the USA to ensure their content is kept close to them.



The Bottom Line: “Xibo is fully committed in its mission to enable digital signage for everyone, and we've continuously developed our open source offering alongside the Xibo customer community,” said Chris Hopkins, Director at Xibo. “We are very proud to launch this snap following demand for Linux, adding yet another option for our customers to bring to life their digital signage.”



“It’s always fantastic recognition to see brands embracing Linux through snaps,” commented Martin Wimpress, Engineering Manager, Canonical. “Xibo is a leading name in the digital signage arena, and it’s the latest example of leading software brands across the globe expanding their reach to Linux.”

The snap for Xibo is available to download now.