Digital Signage Federation to Host Coffee and Controversy

The Digital Signage Federation will host Coffee & Controversy, their annual breakfast and discussion during Digital Signage Week in New York City at the Google New York City Offices.



This year's topics will revolve around international markets and how to foster growth within the digital out-of-home landscape. Two panels will be held, following a host presentation from Google.

The first panel is titled "A Global Perspective on Digital Signage" and will discuss digital-out-of-home channels, networks, regulations, content and installations differ from Europe to North America to Latin America. Experts from each region will discuss their observations in a comparative setting to other regions. Panelists include: Richard Ventura, NEC - DSF Chairman, Federico Freyria, DSMX Digital Signage Mexico Association President and Dirk Huelsermann, Managing Partner of DeBere Capital Partners. Brian McClimans of Peerless AV will moderate.

The second panel is titled "DOOH: The True Story" and discusses who is leading the way with digital out of home media networks by panelsists representing the areas of measurement, advertising, and DOOH technology. Panelists include: Sheldon Silverman, SmartBomb Media - DSF Global DOOH Council Chair, Kym Frank. President of Geopath and Stephen Freitas, Chief Marketing Officer of Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Laura Davis-Taylor, High Street X - DSF Board Member, will moderate.