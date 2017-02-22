Digital Signage Federation Announces 2017 Committee Chairs

The Digital Signage Federation announced the Committee Chairs that will lead the programmatic development for the organization in 2017. In addition to the Executive Committee, which is directed by the DSF���s bylaws to be comprised by the DSF Chairman, Vice Chair, Secretary/Treasurer and immediate past Chair, the four standing DSF Committees and 2017 appointed co-Chairs are:



•Membership Committee: Len Dudis, Grupo Vidanta & Sandi Stambaugh, Synnex Corporation

•Education Committee: Ryan Cahoy, Rise & Paul Fleuranges, NYC Transit

•Advocacy & Outreach Committee: Brian McClimans, Peerless-AV & Oliver Vagner, NCR

•International Committee: Richard Ventura, DSF Chairman & Dirk Hülsermann - Chairman DSF Europe

Respective committee co-chairs, which represent both end-user and supplier organizations, are now expanding these committees for the purpose of attaining a better cross-section of participants to help plan and work toward the organization’s goals for 2017. Each committee may also direct the work of sub-committees for specific projects, to develop advantageous programs for DSF members or recommend policy or other improvements to the Board of Directors.