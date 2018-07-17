Digital Projection Hires Kyle Greetham

Digital Projection International (DPI) had appointed Kyle Greetham, CTS as marketing communications manager for the Americas.

Kyle Greetham

In joining DPI, Greetham continues his 10 years in the AV industry with a strong focus on communications, marketing, and managing relationships across a wide variety of verticals and locations. Having previously lived and conducted business in Austria, he is well-versed in the demands of cross-cultural communication and has previously held rolls as communications manager and international sales support for several global companies in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Digital Projection team. His enthusiasm for the industry, capable use of marketing tools, and broad knowledge of channels and applications will make him a wonderful resource for our family of reps and dealers,” said Mike Levi, president, DPI.

According to the company, Greetham will manage all of DPI’s marketing efforts as well as partner with DPI’s sales and service teams to provide the best possible experience for the dealers and users. Greetham will also be the key contact for all media and industry communications and partnerships.

“Joining DPI is a great opportunity for me to expand my knowledge base and work with a fantastic team of industry experts. This is also an exciting time for the company, having just released six new projectors to the market—including an 8K model from our INSIGHT product line," concluded Greetham. "I’m eager to begin applying my skills and talents to promote Digital Projection’s great products and services.”

Greetham can be reached at kgreetham@digitalprojection.com, as well as through the DPI corporate office at 770-420-1350.