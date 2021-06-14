Digital Nirvana Introduces Trance 3.2 Closed Captioning

The What: Digital Nirvana is introducing Trance 3.2, the latest version of its award-winning, enterprise-grade, cloud-based application for closed captioning and transcription. Trance 3.2 has several new features that will enable faster, more efficient production of publishable closed captions and translations.

The What Else: New features include upgrades to the tool’s natural language processing (NLP) capabilities that, in an industry first, make it possible to identify grammar and style regulations and configure Trance to follow them. And thanks to advancements in machine learning, there are improvements to the machine translation model that satisfy captioners’ increased need for localization in multiple languages, quickly translating the content frame by frame while retaining the entire context.

Trance is designed to use machine learning and AI capabilities to enhance the process of generating transcripts, closed captions and translations for media content. Production houses, OTT platforms, broadcast networks, closed captioning companies and any content producer that publishes content over broadcast outlets or the internet with closed captions and translations enabled will benefit from major improvements including: A transcription window that now uses an advanced speech-to-text engine that generates accurate, machine-transcribed text; allowing users to export the transcript, if required, and the time-coded transcripts can be used as metadata to make the video content readable by machines; the latest update also uses NLP technology to enable transcript splitting based on grammar rules and styles; all users with permission can upload media from their logins instead of waiting for administrators to do it; workflow enhancements ensure users can access jobs directly from the list of available work items in their dashboard.

The Bottom Line: Trance can be a critical tool in a variety of use cases, such as generating transcripts for audio content, importing an existing transcript and syncing it with video, or importing existing captions and opting for a caption QC service that compares the captions against streaming-platform guidelines and flags any nonconformance. Because Trance is a cloud-based application, the upgrades are available to Trance users immediately.