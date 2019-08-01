Digital Content vs. Digital Access (Inside Higher Ed)

"Pearson’s recent 'digital first' announcement regarding collegiate curricular materials follows Cengage’s move some 18 months ago to promote digital curricular content with a one price, “all you can read” strategy. Also playing an increasingly larger role in the conversation about digital course materials is the OER content from both non-profit (e.g., MIT Open Courseware, Merlot, and OpenStax, among others) and for-profit providers (e.g., Lumen Learning) that promote OER, primarily in digital formats."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Going digital might seem like a great way to cut student costs and help lower income students connect with course content. But don’t overlook the issue of digital access — if learners don’t have the devices needed to access this content, it only further disadvantages them.