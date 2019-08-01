Topics

Digital Content vs. Digital Access (Inside Higher Ed)

By

"Pearson’s recent 'digital first' announcement regarding collegiate curricular materials follows Cengage’s move some 18 months ago to promote digital curricular content with a one price, “all you can read” strategy.  Also playing an increasingly larger role in the conversation about digital course materials is the OER content from both non-profit (e.g., MIT Open Courseware, Merlot, and OpenStax, among others) and for-profit providers (e.g., Lumen Learning) that promote OER, primarily in digital formats."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Going digital might seem like a great way to cut student costs and help lower income students connect with course content. But don’t overlook the issue of digital access — if learners don’t have the devices needed to access this content, it only further disadvantages them.