Digital badges validate skills for special-needs students (EdScoop)

"Students with special needs struggle to graduate from high school and earn a diploma, much less pursue higher education or gain meaningful employment. Sometimes, this can be attributed to a skills gap between the desired career and the student’s training. Many times, though, the problem is also a communication gap."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For students with special needs, digital badges offer more than just a way to build their skills. These alternative credentials also provide clear ways to showcase and validate their learning for potential employers.