DiGiCo Unveils Its Next-Gen Large-Format Live Audio Production Mixing Consoles

DiGiCo has launched the next generation of large-format live audio production mixing consoles. As one would expect from a brand-new console from DiGiCo, it has been designed from the ground up. Familiar, yet different, and with improved audio quality via enhanced algorithms, Quantum852 delivers a massive leap forward in processing power. It is neatly packaged with 1000-nit LCD screens for full daylight operation and a newly designed worksurface, giving users the confidence that, true to the DiGiCo ethos, Quantum852 has been designed not just for now, but for the future.

Quantum852 also includes a raft of eco credentials. Its lightweight alloy construction reduces weight, which in turn helps mitigate its environmental impact during transportation. It has a reduced operating power, thermal cooling fans along with convection cooling, and temperature-dependent cooling. Further reducing Quantum852’s environmental footprint is the inclusion of sustainable and recyclable materials.

Quantum852’s tech spec features fully redundant processing— each engine is powered by five of the latest seventh-generation FPGAs and next-generation SHARC DSP processors. Quantum852’s input count increases to 384 mono channels, with 192 Aux / Sub-Group busses, plus the familiar LR / LCR / 5.1 Master busses. It comes with a 64x64 Processing Matrix, 36 Control Groups, two Solo busses and 64 FX Rack slots. There are 48 Graphic EQs, 384 Nodal Processors, 128 Mustard Processors and 32 Spice Racks.

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

With the Ultimate “Stadius” modular LOCAL I/O, each of the three cards provide four Stadius Mic-Pres, four Stadius Line Outputs, and two Bit Perfect AES I/O. On the back of each engine are eight single or four redundant BNC MADI ports, Word Clock, AES Sync and Video Sync inputs, Dual USB 2.0 sockets, a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 socket, 4k DisplayPort Overview Out, 5-Port 1Gbps network switch, Dual DMI slots, Waves SoundGrid port, and Optocore inputs as standard, with space for an optional second Optocore loop.

The three 21.3-inch, all-new daylight-bright screens ensure there will never be a situation where viewing is difficult. There are also three 19.2-inch dedicated meter bridge screens, three dedicated 6.8-inch control screens for bank and layer switching, and 69 1.3-inch worksurface screens, all of which are touch sensitive for channel selects and solos, ensuring instant access and control.