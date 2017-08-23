DFW Airport Upgrade the Customer Experience

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has completed the second terminal in DFW’s $2.7 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program (TRIP) to renovate three of its original terminal buildings.



“This is another milestone for DFW Airport and another step toward our mission to transform travel and enhance the customer experience,” said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport’s chief executive officer. “Our customers are looking for convenience and amenities that make for a unique travel experience, and these TRIP renovations will evolve to meet their needs for years to come.”

A total of 36 passenger gates have been updated in Terminal E, adding charging stations for customers’ personal electronics in gate and seating areas, long lasting durable terrazzo floors in the concourses and energy-efficient lighting that adds to the overall ambience of the space. Free Wi-Fi is offered throughout the terminal, allowing customers to use the DFW mobile app to find the latest flight information, order food from concessionaires or find the ideal in-terminal shopping location. Additionally, the renovation updated four ticketing areas with security checkpoints and 16 screening lanes and Terminal E now features 21 new locations for concessions.

Terminal E also received upgrades to its parking garage, increasing capacity from 4,036 spaces to 5,941 spaces. In addition, customers easily can discover the nearest available space with the help of an electronic parking guidance system in the new section of the Terminal E garage. Overhead LED beacons spotlight open parking spaces, and the system alerts customers to available parking on other levels of the upgraded facility. The new parking garage also includes eight electric vehicle charging stations.