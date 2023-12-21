Detroit Tigers Ready for 2024 Season with Second-Largest Video Display in MLB

Revamping and replacing a previous installation in Detroit, MI, Daktronics has once again partnered with the Detroit Tigers to deliver what is reported to be the second-largest main video display in baseball’s major leagues at Comerica Park. Five additional displays will be installed along the fascia, dugout, and line score locations ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

The new display will replace the current outfield display at Comerica Park and feature more than 15,000 square feet of digital canvas featuring 14.1 million pixels. The display itself measures approximately 67x185 feet with a lower component measuring nearly 35x96 feet to create a single outfield display. It features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to provide Tiger fans with clear imagery at wide angle visibility for mass appeal inside the stadium.

Two ribbon displays will also be replaced at the ballpark, one along the first baseline and the other along the third baseline. Each of these will measure roughly 3.5x75 feet. They provide the opportunity to share supplemental graphics to the main display as well as highlighting sponsors throughout events.

Similarly, long narrow displays will be installed along the front edge of each dugout roof. These two displays will each measure more than 0.5x92.5 feet. They will help provide branding for the Tigers as well as give additional recognition to their sponsors and partners during every game.

In the outfield below the main display, a new display will measure almost 5x96 feet that will keep fans informed with instantly delivered pitching data as well as branding and fan entertainment graphics throughout each game.

The new ribbon boards will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing while the dugout displays will feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing.

The outfield video display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.