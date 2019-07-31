Designing a Digital Learning Environment for the University of Wisconsin System (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The University of Wisconsin System (UWS) is one of the largest systems of public higher education in the United States, serving more than 170,000 students each year and employing approximately 39,000 faculty and staff statewide."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

When the University of Wisconsin System’s longterm LMS contract with a third party provider was about to expire, it opened the door to completely rethinking the learning technology needs across the system. They decided to move away from the LMS model in favor of crafting their own digital learning environment with Canvas at its core.