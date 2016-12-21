Delphi Display Systems Relocating to Harbor Gateway Business Center

Delphi Display Systems announced that in January of 2017 it will be relocating its corporate offices from its current location at 3160 Pullman Street to the technology-centric Harbor Gateway Business Center in Costa Mesa, California. Located at 3550 Hyland Avenue, Costa Mesa, California 92626, the new state-of-the-art facility be will be home to Delphi’s corporate office as well as its sales, engineering, operations and support functions.



“We are excited to be moving the company to this new technology park provided by C.J. Segerstrom & Sons,” said Ken Neeld, President and CEO of Delphi. “Our new headquarters will have expanded space for research and development labs, training facilities and open collaboration areas to provide an exciting environment that will fuel our growth for many years ahead.”As Delphi continues to distinguish itself as a technology innovator of software and customized hardware solutions, the physical office needs of the company have evolved as well. This new facility will feature advanced technology and provide flexibility and opportunity for growth as Delphi expands on its continuing vision of leadership in both visual engagement and business optimization technologies for the markets it serves.