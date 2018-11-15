Datapath to Debut New Video Wall Processors at ISE 2019

The What: Datapath have introduced two new high-end video wall processors to meet the demand for today’s high resolution, high demand video applications. Being shown for the first time on Datapath’s Hall 12 stand at ISE 2019, the next generation VSN992 and VSN1192 are equipped with dual Intel E5 processors.

The What Else: Datapath’s VSN systems are used by governments and organizations around the globe, in industries ranging from defense and network security to utility and blue-light services. The addition of dual Intel Xeon E5 processors now gives a clock speed of 2.3GHz, 8 cores, and a 20MB cache. Memory options are the highest in the Datapath range—up to 128GB.

The latest generation VSN992 features a nine-slot backplane, with the VSN1192 boasting an 11-slot capacity. Both backplanes are designed by Datapath engineers to ensure stability and cool operating temperature, along with all the processing and connectivity required for today’s high impact control rooms.

Both new models feature dual redundant power supplies and dual RAID-configured 240GB SSD drives as standard, with the option to upgrade to 480GB, along with dual LAN ports and an RS-232 interface.

The Bottom Line: Alongside Datapath’s latest generation of video wall controllers, visitors to their ISE stand will also see how Quant software integrates seamlessly with video wall management. Quant allows users to instantly stream applications and data to and from video walls, as well as to other users on the same network who then have KVM capabilities to interact with the content—vital for a mission-critical operation. There will also be demonstrations of Datapath’s latest WallControl software, which is now available as a plug-in to work in tandem with leading VMS security software.

Datapath can be found at ISE 2019 on Stand 12-H80.