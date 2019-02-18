Datapath Strengthens International Customer Support

Datapath has reinforced its commitment to customers on both sides of the Atlantic with key appointments, a new account service initiative, and a dedicated customer service website portal.

John Hohenstein will now be managing Datapath’s key customer relationships in the U.S. from its Pennsylvania office, with Dave Spence promoted to director of customer and technical support, based at Datapath’s UK headquarters.

Spence, who joined the company two and a half years ago as technical support manager, said: “This new realignment ensures that from a company point of view we are putting quality and performance at the forefront of our strategy. This position also ensures that while we continue to expand and grow our business, we remain focused on our existing customers and the service that they can expect from within Datapath.”

“We are also looking at improving our technical service offerings in regards to commissioning work being undertaken within Datapath North America and now branching this service out into the UK in a bid to not only assist our customers, but to ensure that we continue to improve our product offerings in line with the use cases and market feedback we obtain,” he added.

In line with these appointments, Datapath’s senior management teams across the globe will also now have responsibility for key customers—providing a more direct and dedicated service.

“Datapath continues to grow across multiple strategic areas," said Darin Crosby, global VP, Datapath, explained. "We now operate across more than 80 countries and our expansion into new vertical markets means it’s important to raise the bar when delivering a comprehensive, robust and reactive customer service. Our new Executive Class account initiative is to ensure we are serving these customers, in all departments, the best we possibly can.”

To reinforce this initiative, Datapath has also launched a new dedicated customer area on their website, allowing customers to log in and create and manage their own support cases, along with accessing Datapath’s growing collection of knowledge base articles and frequently asked questions.