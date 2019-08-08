Datapath Adds KVM Control to WallControl 10 Management Software

The What: Datapath has released updates to its WallControl 10 video management software, broadening control scope as well as offering mobile control over the same IP network.

(Image credit: Datapath)

The What Else: With web-interface capability, plus a KVM control function for connected PCs, Wall Control 10 v1.9 offers additional features that provide considerable end-user benefits.

A prime feature on Datapath’s new WallControl 10 v1.9 is the ability to control keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) to source. Using Datapath Agent software, a host of unmanned source PCs delivering content can now be accessed from a WallControl 10 client on the same network, allowing AV and/or IT operators the ability to control and manipulate sources from their workstations.

Video walls can also be made to be managed on an IP network or offline, enhancing maximum control and security. An office receptionist or department manager, for example, may want the ability to change content on a display from their smartphone, but sensitive content on other video walls would not be accessible.

The Bottom Line: Datapath’s latest version of WallControl 10 allows for browser-based control of video walls. Automatically scaling to any PC, tablet, or smartphone type, this brings WallControl 10 power and flexibility to any device. Users are now able to discover and connect to available walls on a server and open and close layout files with a single click.